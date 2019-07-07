The Wanted’s Tom Parker becomes a father

7th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Parker and his wife have named their daughter Aurelia Rose.

Tom Parker

The Wanted’s Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey Hardwick have welcomed a baby girl.

The couple have named their daughter Aurelia Rose.

Singer Parker shared a picture on Twitter of the newborn wrapped in a blanket next to a bunch of roses and a heart, which said her name and birth date – 8.30am on June 30.

It said the baby weighed 7lbs.

Parker and Hardwick tied the knot last year, and Aurelia is their first child together.

They announced the pregnancy in February by sharing a video showing some toast on a plate, with the words “Something’s cooking” spelled out in spaghetti letters.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

How to incorporate more tortoiseshell into your outfits this summer

Plus-size model sensation Tara Lynn stars in Nasty Gal’s first ever curve swimwear campaign
Plus-size model sensation Tara Lynn stars in Nasty Gal’s first ever curve swimwear campaign

Westlife light up Croke Park for homecoming performance
Westlife light up Croke Park for homecoming performance

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Vinnie Jones’s wife Tanya dies after long illness

Vinnie Jones’s wife Tanya dies after long illness
BBC presenters pay tribute to Kirsty Young

BBC presenters pay tribute to Kirsty Young
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Aidan Turner: I won’t be able to watch the final series of Poldark

Aidan Turner: I won’t be able to watch the final series of Poldark
Aidan Turner: I won’t be able to watch the final series of Poldark

How to incorporate more tortoiseshell into your outfits this summer