Myleene Klass reveals gender of third child

6th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The former Hear’Say star is due to have a baby boy.

On Your Feet! press night

Myleene Klass has revealed she is pregnant with a baby boy in a series of snaps from her blue-themed baby shower.

The classical musician and broadcaster, 41, is pregnant with her third child after announcing the news in February this year.

In images posted to Instagram, Klass is joined by radio DJ Lauren Laverne, 41, and former X Factor host Kate Thornton, 46.

Natalie and Nicole Appleton, 46 and 44 respectively, formerly of All Saints, also attended the event.

The former Hear’Say star captioned the post: “What an incredible day. I’m so immensely lucky to have the friends and family I have.”

She confirmed the gender of her child with the hashtags #babyshower, #babyklass and #itsaboy.

Klass, who is in a relationship with PR boss Simon Motson, has two daughters – Ava and Hero – from her previous marriage to Graham Quinn.

Thornton commented on her post: “We love you! And to see you full of love and surrounded by love is a beautiful thing and everything you deserve.”

© Press Association 2019

