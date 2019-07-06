Amy Schumer says she feels ‘very connected’ to Love Island’s Maura

The US star is a long-standing fan of the hit dating programme.

Hollywood star Amy Schumer has announced her support for Love Island contestant Maura Higgins.

The US actress and comedian, an avid fan of the ITV2 show, threw her support behind the Irish grid girl in a video message, due to be broadcast in full on Sunday.

The 38-year-old said she felt “very connected” to Maura and that she saw her as a “homie”.

“I’m loving this season of Love Island,” she said.

“I want to give a shout out to Maura. She’s just like my homie, I feel very connected to her.”

Schumer is not the first US star to show support for Maura.

Last month, Girls creator Lena Dunham announced she was a member of “Team Maura” after watching her confront fellow contestant Tom Walker for talking about her behind her back.

Schumer’s message will be broadcast in full during Sunday’s Love Island: Aftersun at 10pm on ITV2.

