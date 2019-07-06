Gemma Atkinson gives birth to baby girl with Gorka Marquez

6th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The pair struck up a relationship after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017.

Brit Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London

Gemma Atkinson has given birth to a daughter with Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez.

She said the baby, who arrived on July 4 at the Royal Bolton Hospital in Greater Manchester, “certainly made an entrance”.

Hinting that the birth had not gone smoothly, she added that the child had given the pair “quite a fright at times”.

The former Emmerdale actress, 34, also thanked the nurses and doctors who delivered the newborn.

And just like that, we're a three! Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gorks couldn't be happier 💗💗💗 Shes incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times! Little Miss independent already! Thank you SO much to the nurses & doctors at The Royal Bolton Hospital who did the most incredible job taking care of myself and my baby. You're all so wonderful and I'm so grateful to have had you all with me and to have been under your care these past 4 days 🙏 Back home now for family time and to introduce little lady to her big brothers Norman & Ollie…. Let the next life chapter begin @gorka_marquez 🤱🐶🐶❤️

Announcing the news on Instagram, she said: “And just like that, we’re a three! Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gorks couldn’t be happier.

“Shes incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times! Little Miss independent already! Thank you SO much to the nurses & doctors at The Royal Bolton Hospital who did the most incredible job taking care of myself and my baby.

“You’re all so wonderful and I’m so grateful to have had you all with me and to have been under your care these past 4 days.

“Back home now for family time and to introduce little lady to her big brothers Norman & Ollie…. Let the next life chapter begin @gorka_marquez”

Atkinson and Marquez met on Strictly in 2017, when Atkinson was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Marquez was dancing with Alexandra Burke.

𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝙻𝙰𝚂𝚃 𝙿𝙸𝙲 𝙱𝙴𝙵𝙾𝚁𝙴 𝚆𝙴 𝙱𝙴𝙲𝙰𝙼𝙴 𝟹🥰 Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gem couldn't be happier 💗💗💗 She's incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times. @glouiseatkinson my absolute HERO! After seeing you go through all you did to bring our little girl to life has made me love and respect you even more. What a trooper you are. I couldn't be more proud of you!! ♥️ Thank you SO much to the nurses & doctors at The Royal Bolton Hospital who did the most incredible job taking care of gem and our baby. 🙏 Back home now for family time 🥰🤱🏼🐶🐶 #blessed

Marquez, 28, said seeing her give birth had made him love and respect her even more.

He said: “Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gem couldn’t be happier.

“She’s incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times. @glouiseatkinson my absolute HERO! After seeing you go through all you did to bring our little girl to life has made me love and respect you even more.

“What a trooper you are. I couldn’t be more proud of you!! Thank you SO much to the nurses & doctors at The Royal Bolton Hospital who did the most incredible job taking care of gem and our baby. Back home now for family time.”

Strictly Come Dancing Launch 2017 – London
The pair met when Atkinson appeared on Strictly Come Dancing (Matt Crossick/PA)

A slew of stars rushed to congratulate the pair, including a number of Strictly professionals.

Australian professional Dianne Buswell was one of the first to comment, saying: “The most adorable family congratulations guys.”

Welsh professional Amy Dowden added: “The best news EVER!!!!! Congratulations guys!!!!!! I can’t wait for cuddles!!!”

Oti Mabuse, who also appeared as a captain on BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer, said the pair would be “amazing parents”.

She said: “Congratulations I am so so happy for you and @gorka_marquez . You’ll be amazing parents.”

Hollyoaks actress Sarah Jayne Dunn added: “Congratulations!!! Can’t wait to meet her. Enjoy mummy xxxx”

