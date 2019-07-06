Sam Smith and Little Mix take to streets for London Pride

The group’s Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were among the stars who joined the march.

Sam Smith and Little Mix stars Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were among a clutch of celebrities who marched in London’s Pride parade.

Hundreds of thousands took to the streets of central London to celebrate LGBT rights on Saturday.

Pop singer Smith, who was attending for the first time, said he had never felt so proud of his sexuality.

On Instagram, he said: “I have truly never felt this proud to be queer. What a day. Thank you.”

The Promises singer, 27, shared a video of himself marching with Queer Britain, an organisation working to create the UK’s first LGBT museum.

Pinnock, 27, described the event as “an incredible, emotional and beautiful day”.

She and Thirlwall, 26, marched holding banners for UK Black Pride and transgender support charity Mermaids.

She said: “What an incredible, emotional and beautiful day marching for @ukblackpride @stonewalluk @togetherinpride and @mermaidsgender standing with you all today and ALWAYS.”

She also shared an emoji of the movement’s Rainbow Flag.

Happy Mondays singer Rowetta shared a series of photos from Trafalgar Square, where she was among the acts who performed.

Happy Pride London! — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) July 6, 2019

Boy George shared his support on Twitter, but it was not clear whether he attended.

London pride! 🌈 have an amazing day to all celebrating! Be safe, wave the flag – BUT make sure u give back to the community too! Support your local LGBTQ businesses, charities & creatives! Make it pride all year round! Love u & thank u to the community for inspiring me daily! 🌈 pic.twitter.com/vH3uni0cp7 — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 6, 2019

Similarly, Charlie XCX posted a lengthy message to her LGBT fans in which she urged them to “give back to the community”.

She said on Twitter: “London pride! Have an amazing day to all celebrating! Be safe, wave the flag – BUT make sure u give back to the community too!

“Support your local LGBTQ businesses, charities & creatives! Make it pride all year round! Love u & thank u to the community for inspiring me daily.”

The singer-songwriter shared an image of herself wrapped in the Rainbow Flag, but did not say whether she attended the march.

Happy Pride, London!! It’s still so important to celebrate love and being able to love whoever you want. Pride is still vital. Plus, if you’ve never been, GO! It restores your faith in the good of people and the power of love. 👬✊🏻💗❤️🧡💛💚💙💜✊🏻👭( 📸 @ashish blanket) pic.twitter.com/XHRU4j7QdR — Sophie Ellis-Bextor (@SophieEB) July 6, 2019

Sophie Ellis-Bextor also voiced her support for London Pride, adding that it was “still vital”.

She said: “Happy Pride, London!! It’s still so important to celebrate love and being able to love whoever you want.

“Pride is still vital. Plus, if you’ve never been, GO! It restores your faith in the good of people and the power of love.”

© Press Association 2019