Emeli Sande to replace Jess Glynne at TRNSMT festival

6th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The R&B singer has been added to the line up for the Sunday at Glasgow Green.

Emeli Sande’s Street Symphony

Emeli Sande will replace Jess Glynne on the bill for next week’s TRNSMT festival in Glasgow.

Glynne was due to appear on the final day of the three-day festival which starts on Friday, but it was one of a series of gigs she cancelled earlier this month due to a vocal haemorrhage.

The singer-songwriter said doctors have warned her she could damage her voice permanently if she does not take time off.

Now TRNSMT organisers have announced she will be replaced by Sande.

The switch is the latest change to the line up at Glasgow Green on Sunday after Lewis Capaldi stepped in to replace Snow Patrol when two of the band were hit by medical problems.

Festival director Geoff Ellis said: “We are pleased to reveal that the incredible Emeli Sandé will join the Sunday bill for TRNSMT.

“She is an outstanding live performer and we’re looking forward to seeing her back on stage – perhaps with a preview of her forthcoming album Real Life.”

© Press Association 2019

