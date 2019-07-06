Alan Carr clarifies that Adele’s ‘mystery man’ is his husband

The Grammy Award-winning singer was pictured with a male friend at the British Summer Time festival.

A mystery man spotted arm in arm with Adele at a concert in London on Friday is in fact the husband of comedian Alan Carr.

The man was touted as a potential love interest of the newly single singer, but on his BBC Radio Two show Carr revealed him to be his partner Paul Drayton.

The Skyfall singer, 31, invited the pair to accompany her to watch Celine Dion at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park.

Alan Carr and his partner Paul Drayton (Victoria Jones/PA)

Pictures taken of the pair sparked speculation that Adele, who earlier this year split from husband Simon Konecki after seven years, had found a new man.

Speaking on his radio show, Carr said: “Can I name drop? Well, Adele invited me and Paul, my partner, to see Celine Dion at Hyde Park yesterday.

“And she was amazing. It was just great. All killer, no filler. Do you know what I am saying?

“So I wake up in the morning and Adele has a new love interest. A new man in her life. It’s my Paul.

Celine Dion at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park (Ian West/PA)

“The mystery man is my husband. Adele you are so barking up the wrong tree.”

Adele and charity entrepreneur Konecki started dating in 2011 and welcomed a son, Angelo, in 2012.

They tied the knot in 2016, but in April this year a representative for the star announced in a statement that they had separated.

Alan Carr and Melanie Sykes are covering for Graham Norton on BBC Radio Two until September from 10am to 1pm.

