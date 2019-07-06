Celebrities left shaken as another earthquake rattles Los Angeles

Kylie Jenner, Stephen Fry and Nicki Minaj all experienced the quake.

Celebrities including Kylie Jenner and Nicki Minaj were left shaken after another earthquake rattled southern California.

A quake estimated as having a magnitude as large as 7.1 jolted Los Angeles on Friday evening, a day after a 6.4-magnitude tremor hit the same area.

Early reports said the latest quake, the largest to hit southern California in at least 20 years, ignited fires, broke up roads and caused injuries when it struck at 8.19pm local time.

Celebrities living in the area were quick to share their responses.

These earthquakes 😫😫 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) July 6, 2019

That earthquake was intense — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) July 6, 2019

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco said her chandelier was shaking, sharing a video to her Instagram story and describing the earthquake as “freaky”.

British comedian Stephen Fry said he was in the Hollywood Hills when the quake hit.

Whoa! Was that aftershock just now or a whole new quake? 8:20pm #Earthquake — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) July 6, 2019

The earthquake hit about 11 miles from the town of Ridgecrest, the same area as Thursday’s tremor. However, it was felt as far north as state capital Sacramento, as far east as Las Vegas and as far south as Mexico.

Early magnitude estimates from the US Geological Survey wavered between 6.9 and 7.1.

The area in and around Ridgecrest, already trying to recover from the previous temblor, took the brunt of damage.

Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson’s daughter, said she was concerned for the safety of her dog.

my poor dog was so scared from that earthquake just now. it felt super small from where i’m at but she literally sprinted up the stairs looking for me — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) July 6, 2019

Pop star Halsey was similarly concerned for pets.

I feel bad for every animal thats dealing with earthquakes and fireworks this week ???? pls keep ur babies close. I miss mine so so so much and wish I could hold him. — h (@halsey) July 6, 2019

After the latest earthquake, California Governor Gavin Newsom activated the state office of emergency services operations centre “to its highest level”.

He said: “The state is co-ordinating mutual aid to local first responders.”

California is prone to earthquakes because it sits on the San Andreas Fault.

The state is braced for The Big One, an earthquake experts predict could be devastating when it hits.

