Cardi B asks for wig back after throwing it into crowd at Wireless

Cardi B asks for wig back after throwing it into crowd at Wireless6th Jul 19 | Entertainment News
The Grammy-winning rapper headlined the festival in London on Friday.
Cardi B has asked fans to return her wig after she threw it into the crowd during her headline set at Wireless Festival.
The Grammy-winning rapper performed at London’s Finsbury Park on Friday, treating the audience to her biggest hits and a surprise guest appearance.
However, she admitted to regretting one moment of exuberance and after the show appealed on Twitter for the return of her hairpiece.
Video taken from the crowd shows Cardi B kneeling on the stage before ripping her wig off mid-song and throwing it into the audience, leaving screaming fans to fight it out for a souvenir.
She later tweeted: “I GOT CARRIED AWAY …….I want my wig back:/ Dm me.”
Fans replied, advising the musician to check eBay to see if it was being sold.
New York-born Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, was headlining the first night of the hip-hop focused Wireless Festival, which runs until Sunday and features artists including Travis Scott, Future and Rae Sremmurd.
ASAP Rocky’s Sunday performance is a major doubt after he was arrested in Sweden on assault charges.
On Friday, Cardi B brought out rapper of the moment Lil Nas X for a guest appearance, with the pair performing his breakout hit Old Town Road.
Writing on Twitter, Cardi B predicted a bright future for Nas.
She said: “I’m going to bed I have such S bad headache .I want to thank @LilNasX for coming out tonight at Wireless !
“It was lit keep doing your thing ,the stars is the limit …..Stream rodeo for a date with lil nas.”
Cardi B has enjoyed a hugely successful 18 months thanks to her debut album Invasion Of Privacy, which reached number one in the US and won best rap album at the Grammys this year.
