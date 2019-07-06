Cardi B asks for wig back after throwing it into crowd at Wireless

6th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The Grammy-winning rapper headlined the festival in London on Friday.

Wireless Festival 2019 – Day 1

Cardi B has asked fans to return her wig after she threw it into the crowd during her headline set at Wireless Festival.

The Grammy-winning rapper performed at London’s Finsbury Park on Friday, treating the audience to her biggest hits and a surprise guest appearance.

Cardi B
Cardi B headlined day one at Wireless Festival (Isabel Infantes/PA)

However, she admitted to regretting one moment of exuberance and after the show appealed on Twitter for the return of her hairpiece.

Video taken from the crowd shows Cardi B kneeling on the stage before ripping her wig off mid-song and throwing it into the audience, leaving screaming fans to fight it out for a souvenir.

She later tweeted: “I GOT CARRIED AWAY …….I want my wig back:/ Dm me.”

Wireless Festival 2019 – Day 1
Cardi B appealed for the return of her wig after throwing it into the crowd at Wireless Festival (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Fans replied, advising the musician to check eBay to see if it was being sold.

New York-born Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, was headlining the first night of the hip-hop focused Wireless Festival, which runs until Sunday and features artists including Travis Scott, Future and Rae Sremmurd.

ASAP Rocky’s Sunday performance is a major doubt after he was arrested in Sweden on assault charges.

On Friday, Cardi B brought out rapper of the moment Lil Nas X for a guest appearance, with the pair performing his breakout hit Old Town Road.

Writing on Twitter, Cardi B predicted a bright future for Nas.

She said: “I’m going to bed I have such S bad headache .I want to thank @LilNasX for coming out tonight at Wireless !

“It was lit keep doing your thing ,the stars is the limit …..Stream rodeo for a date with lil nas.”

Cardi B has enjoyed a hugely successful 18 months thanks to her debut album Invasion Of Privacy, which reached number one in the US and won best rap album at the Grammys this year.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Quiz: What’s the perfect bikini for you?

Kirsty Young quits Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs
Kirsty Young quits Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

700 schools reported over asbestos concerns – what it is, and what to do if your child is affected

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

10 money-saving tips for couples getting married – and their guests

10 money-saving tips for couples getting married – and their guests
Fendi’s latest fashion show was a Roman celebration in the shadow of the Colosseum

Fendi’s latest fashion show was a Roman celebration in the shadow of the Colosseum
This is what could happen if you did your make-up in space, according to an expert

This is what could happen if you did your make-up in space, according to an expert
Dua Lipa ‘very excited’ to release second album

Dua Lipa ‘very excited’ to release second album
Dua Lipa ‘very excited’ to release second album

Quiz: What’s the perfect bikini for you?