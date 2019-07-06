Chris Packham plans meeting with Charles to share ideas on the environment

Packham said he has “always admired” Charles for his willingness to speak out.

Springwatch presenter Chris Packham has said he is planning a meeting with the Prince of Wales to discuss the environment.

The naturalist and broadcaster said he and Charles had been in contact since the prince handed him his CBE at Buckingham Palace in May.

Speaking to the Mirror, Packham said: “It was his idea that we should meet up and talk about things. We are just waiting to fix a date now.

Chris Packham said he is planning a meeting to discuss the environment with the Prince of Wales (Victoria Jones/PA)

“He has a keen interest in wildlife and I have always admired him for speaking out. He has spoken from the heart and a lot of what he says makes sense.”

Packham, who has spoken out against fox hunting, badger culling and the killing of birds of prey, was given a CBE for his services to nature conservation.

The 58-year-old is also a prominent climate change campaigner and for his date at the Palace wore a tie bearing the slogan of Extinction Rebellion, the climate change awareness group.

He gave a speech at one of their protests in London this year and said a “change is coming” in the public’s attitude towards the environment.

Packham added: “Charles is a figurehead and it’s good he is interested in talking about those things and broadening people’s awareness.”

Packham, who was interested in the natural world from an early age, presented The Really Wild Show from 1986 to 1995 and currently fronts Springwatch.

