Actress Chloe Grace Moretz granted restraining order against alleged stalker

The man is alleged to have turned up at Moretz’s home and banged on the doors and windows.

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz has been granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker she accused of repeatedly turning up at her home.

The 22-year-old star’s brother, Brandon, filed for the temporary order after alleging an 18-year-old man had been an “unknown trespasser” at the family home.

Legal papers lodged in Los Angeles say that on June 30 a man climbed over the gate at the Moretz family property and started “violently banging on the doors and windows of the residence to attempt to gain access to Chloe Moretz or her family”.

Chloe Grace Moretz has been granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker (Ian West/PA)

Police were called and the man was arrested but he returned on July 1 and attempted the same thing, according to court documents.

He was arrested again on suspicion of stalking and is in custody. The restraining order means the alleged stalker must stay at least 100 yards from Moretz, her two brothers and her mother.

In the court papers, Brandon said the entire family had been threatened by the suspect.

The order was granted and there will be a court hearing later this month when a judge will decide whether or not to make it permanent.

Moretz was a child star, appearing in horror film The Amityville Horror in 2005 and drama series Desperate Housewives before getting her big break in 2010 superhero movie Kick-Ass.

She is set to provide the voice for Wednesday Addams in the animated reboot of The Addams Family, which is due to be released in October.

© Press Association 2019