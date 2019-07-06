Actress Chloe Grace Moretz granted restraining order against alleged stalker

6th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The man is alleged to have turned up at Moretz’s home and banged on the doors and windows.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz has been granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker she accused of repeatedly turning up at her home.

The 22-year-old star’s brother, Brandon, filed for the temporary order after alleging an 18-year-old man had been an “unknown trespasser” at the family home.

Legal papers lodged in Los Angeles say that on June 30 a man climbed over the gate at the Moretz family property and started “violently banging on the doors and windows of the residence to attempt to gain access to Chloe Moretz or her family”.

Chloe Grace Moretz
Chloe Grace Moretz has been granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker (Ian West/PA)

Police were called and the man was arrested but he returned on July 1 and attempted the same thing, according to court documents.

He was arrested again on suspicion of stalking and is in custody. The restraining order means the alleged stalker must stay at least 100 yards from Moretz, her two brothers and her mother.

In the court papers, Brandon said the entire family had been threatened by the suspect.

The order was granted and there will be a court hearing later this month when a judge will decide whether or not to make it permanent.

Moretz was a child star, appearing in horror film The Amityville Horror in 2005 and drama series Desperate Housewives before getting her big break in 2010 superhero movie Kick-Ass.

She is set to provide the voice for Wednesday Addams in the animated reboot of The Addams Family, which is due to be released in October.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

700 schools reported over asbestos concerns – what it is, and what to do if your child is affected

Fendi’s latest fashion show was a Roman celebration in the shadow of the Colosseum
Fendi’s latest fashion show was a Roman celebration in the shadow of the Colosseum

Quiz: What’s the perfect bikini for you?
Quiz: What’s the perfect bikini for you?

Kirsty Young quits Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

West End theatre to be renamed after Stephen Sondheim

West End theatre to be renamed after Stephen Sondheim
Dua Lipa ‘very excited’ to release second album

Dua Lipa ‘very excited’ to release second album
All the most flamboyant moments of Haute Couture Fashion Week you might have missed

All the most flamboyant moments of Haute Couture Fashion Week you might have missed
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

700 schools reported over asbestos concerns – what it is, and what to do if your child is affected