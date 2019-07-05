Craig David urges Love Island fans to be gentle on social media

He wants to bring music to the villa.

Craig David wants to bring “good vibes” to contestants in the Love Island villa and has reminded viewers they are real people.

The singer also urged viewers to be kind towards contestants on social media.

He warned Love Island fans about the power of karma in their reaction to events on screen, and said that people can be “fragile”.

Viewers were left stunned at the announcement that the singer would be running a DJ set at the Spanish property.

Fans took to Twitter to share their relief that David would not be entering the villa as a contestant, after a brief teaser at the end of the latest episode of the ITV show.

David said in a video on Instagram: “These are real people in there. It’s real to people. So just be mindful as always.

“Be mindful that these are human beings. They can be fragile.”

He added: “I’m here in Majorca and I’m very excited.

“The islanders don’t get to hear any music when they’re in there. To be able to go in there and play music, it’s going to be really like healing. Imagine not having any music.

“Hopefully I can bring some good energy, some good vibes.

“That would be wicked if I can do a little Caroline Flack walk-in. I’ve got to get a shot at the fire pit.”

One fan reacted to the surprise appearance of David, posting on Twitter: “Any one else (thought) Craig David was coming in to be a new islander? Or am I just dumb.”

Another viewer wrote: “I thought Craig David was going into the villa to take someone’s girl.”

The belief that David would become a new contestant was widespread according to online commenters, with many taking to Twitter to express their shock. Others could not believe that he would appear on the show.

One posted: “Oh no, stop it! I thought the Craig David thing was a JOKE”

Another added: “What is Craig David doing man?”

The rapidly trending reaction on Twitter followed an episode which featured reconciliation in the villa.

Amber Gill and Michael Griffiths spoke honestly about their relationship, before the jilted partner chose Ovie Soko to accompany her on a date. Fans online welcomed the emergence of a potential new couple.

Ovie was resigned to losing Anna Vakili to Jordan Hames, and the break-up of Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart was made complete.

