BBC presenters pay tribute to Kirsty Young

5th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The host is leaving Desert Island Discs.

The Broadcasting Press Guild Awards lunch

BBC presenters have paid tribute to the former voice of Desert Island Discs, Kirsty Young.

The long-time host of the BBC Radio 4 talk show has announced that she will not return to the programme.

Lauren Laverne will now make her stand-in role permanent as Young steps down after a 12-year stint, and fellow broadcasters have paid tribute to her work on the Sunday morning show.

Presenter Greg James posted on Twitter: “She is one of the broadcasting greats so this is sad news for radio fans.

“She mastered the art of LISTENING during an interview and therefore got the best out of her guests.

“No doubt she’ll conquer whatever challenge she goes for next because she’s completely brilliant.”

Edith Bowman posted: “Kirsty I love you. You’ve been an idol of mine forever and you’ll smash this next adventure.”

Blue Peter presenter Lindsey Russell said: “Bizarrely, I cried a little reading this. I think it’s because this special programme has got me through break-ups, heartache, sleepless nights, train rides, the sad days and even made the really happy days even better.

“I adore Kirsty and this show.”

Andrea Catherwood added: “12 years! Wow, Kirsty you’ve been a wonderful host, very best of luck in whatever’s next.”

© Press Association 2019

