Kylie Minogue secures UK number one album

Kylie Minogue has secured her seventh UK number one with an album of her greatest hits.

Step Back In Time: The Definitive Collection has reached top spot in the album charts following the Australian star’s performance at Glastonbury.

Minogue joins the likes of Coldplay, Sir Elton John, Barbra Streisand and Take That who also have seven UK number one records, according to the Official Charts Company.

Kylie Minogue celebrating topping this week's Official Albums Chart with her album, Step Back in Time: The Definitive Collection

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi has fallen from top spot with his album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

The Black Keys are new at number three with Let’s Rock, their third consecutive top 10 album.

Billie Eilish takes fourth place with When We Fall Asleep Where Do We Go, and Bruce Springsteen is at number five with Western Stars.

In the singles chart, Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran remain top with I Don’t Care, followed by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s Senorita.

Sheeran’s Beautiful People ft Khalid sits at number three, with Stormzy’s Crown at fourth spot.

Hold Me While You Wait by Lewis Capaldi rounds off the top five.

