Dua Lipa ‘very excited’ to release second album

Dua Lipa has said she wants her new album to create a “safe space” for fans.

The 23-year-old is currently prepping her second record, which is rumoured to feature Nile Rodgers, of Chic.

She said it was important she created an environment in which people could “come and listen to the music and hang out”.

Dua Lipa hopes her newfound maturity will be reflected in her new album

Speaking at the O2 Silver Clef Awards in London, the singer said she felt “very much more in touch” with herself and hoped her newfound maturity would be reflected in the songs.

Lipa told PA: “I’m very excited for everyone to hear the new record. I think for me it’s about being able to have that ongoing conversation with my fans and my listeners.

“With the music, it’s also about ensuring they have a safe space, a place where they can come and listen to the music and hang out. That’s what’s really important to me.

“It’s coming soon … all I can say is soon. But I’m very excited. It’s been a long time coming so I’m super happy.

“Yeah, I’m nervous. It feels like it’s happening all over again but I’m super happy.”

Lipa’s self-titled debut album proved a success with tracks such as Hotter Than Hell, Blow Your Mind and New Rules.

She added: “I feel like I’m very much more in touch with who I am.

“Now I have a very clear idea of what I’m doing and what I want to say and who I am – and things I’m not afraid of.”

Ed Sheeran also attended the event

Last week, Lipa, who picked up the best female award, was among a host of stars who descended on Worthy Farm for Glastonbury Festival.

The star, who was not booked to perform, said it had been a joy to return as a punter.

“Glastonbury was a lot of fun, it’s just a festival I absolutely love,” she said.

“It was also really fun not performing this year and just enjoying the performances and dancing with my friends and just being in the mix and the crowd and everything.

“I purely just went for the fun. I just went to go and dance around. I had a great time and the weather was lovely. We were very lucky.”

The Black Eyed Peas on the blue carpet

The star-studded event in London was also attended by Ed Sheeran, former One Direction star Liam Payne and The Black Eyed Peas.

The O2 Silver Clef Awards are held to recognise and celebrate the talent of artists who touch the lives of people through their music.

It helps to raise funds to ensure Nordoff Robbins is able to continue to deliver its brand of music therapy to support vulnerable people across the UK.

