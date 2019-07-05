Man drops lawsuit against Kevin Spacey in ‘grope’ case

5th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The Hollywood actor still faces a criminal charge.

Kevin Spacey

A young man who said Kevin Spacey groped him in a Nantucket bar in 2016 has dropped his lawsuit against the Oscar-winning actor.

Mitchell Garabedian, a lawyer for the man, announced in an email that the suit filed on June 26 in Nantucket Superior Court has been voluntarily dismissed.

No reason was provided either by Mr Garabedian or in the court filing and Mr Garabedian said he would have no further comment.

An email was left Friday requesting comment from Alan Jackson, Spacey’s lawyer.

Garabedian’s client alleged Spacey got him drunk and sexually assaulted him at the Club Car restaurant where the then 18-year old man worked.

Spacey still faces a criminal charge.

He has pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery in January.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Quiz: What’s the perfect bikini for you?

Stranger Things is back – 6 things to know about new star Maya Hawke
Stranger Things is back – 6 things to know about new star Maya Hawke

Richard Madden ‘humbled’ at honorary doctorate years after missing graduation
Richard Madden ‘humbled’ at honorary doctorate years after missing graduation

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Ulrika Jonsson to host cooking segment on Lorraine

Ulrika Jonsson to host cooking segment on Lorraine
All the most flamboyant moments of Haute Couture Fashion Week you might have missed

All the most flamboyant moments of Haute Couture Fashion Week you might have missed
As Delta debuts free cocktails in economy – 6 more airlines with the best standard class perks

As Delta debuts free cocktails in economy – 6 more airlines with the best standard class perks
As Delta debuts free cocktails in economy – 6 more airlines with the best standard class perks

Quiz: What’s the perfect bikini for you?