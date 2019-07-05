Craig David ‘ready to make the move’ as he heads to Love Island villa

5th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The singer will DJ at a party for the islanders.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend – Swansea

Craig David has said he is “ready to make the move” as he prepares to enter the Love Island villa.

The garage star will make a surprise appearance on the ITV2 show when he DJs for the islanders at a villa pool party in scenes to be aired on Sunday.

The 38-year-old joked he is excited to find love on the competitive dating show.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain from outside the villa, he said: “I’m looking to get in front of the fire pit. I’m ready to make the move.

“I’m in the right place. I mean, look where we are. Do you know what I mean?”

Asked whether he was looking for love in his private life, he said: “Do you know what, (his song) When You Know What Love Is, that song is all about Serendipity – one of my favourite movies – Love Actually, The Holiday.

“When those moments align, they align.

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2017 – Day One – O2 Arena – London
Craig David will perform for the islanders at a pool party (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“Love is not an idea, it’s just something that you feel intrinsically. It can happen at any point, at any time. You just have to be open and ready for it, and go with the flow.

“I hope that (love) will happen sooner or later, but always be ready.”

Last year Love Island bosses secured DJ Tom Zanetti to play in the villa and in 2017, Stormzy video-called to chat with former contestants Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay.

