Ed Sheeran wants a pizza oven on his estate

Pop star Ed Sheeran has lodged plans to install two barbecues and a large pizza oven on his sprawling estate in East Anglia.

The brick-clad pizza oven with a 4ft 7in (1.4m) terracotta chimney would be large enough to cook three pizzas at once, plans show.

It would be set on a stone surface supported by 2ft 7in (0.8m) brick walls to match the nearby barn, with wood stored beneath the oven.

Decking and outdoor seating would be constructed alongside the two barbecues and pizza oven.

Ed Sheeran is seeking planning permission for an outdoor kitchen on his Suffolk estate (Greg Allen/PA)

The area would be built near a barn located between a new-build home and a 16th century timber-framed farmhouse on the star’s estate, the plans state.

Work would not “detract from the special character of these buildings”, according to the application documents, but is intended to “enhance the enjoyment” of them.

“There is nothing about the works that would be considered to be poorly designed or intrusive,” the plans say.

“The siting of the outdoor seating area and decking has been chosen to be away from other residential properties whereby the existing buildings will provide an active screen.”

Plans for a Saxon-style chapel were rejected after a wildlife group expressed concern about the impact on a colony of great crested newts (Mandy Jones/PA)

Plans to build a Saxon-style chapel on Sheeran’s estate were rejected last year after a wildlife group voiced concerns about the possible impact on great crested newts.

On another occasion a team was sent to investigate the singer’s pond after neighbours claimed it was actually a swimming pool, but they found “no evidence that it is not a wildlife pond”.

