Celine Dion to kick off British Summer Time festival

The British Summer Time festival will get under way with Celine Dion headlining the first of five major concerts in London’s Hyde Park.

The Canadian Grammy Award winner tops the bill on Friday, a month after closing her second Las Vegas residency at the famous Caesars Palace hotel.

Announcing her participation in the event in January, the 51-year-old said: “It’s my first time doing a show in beautiful Hyde Park. I’m so excited.

“I love London, and it’s a great honour for me to be part of the Barclaycard presents BST Hyde Park concerts. I can’t wait. Summertime in London, here we come!”

The All By Myself hit-maker will be joined by Josh Groban, Claire Richards, Jazz Morley, The Adelaides, Alice Chater and Kerri Watt for day one of the British Summer Time.

Dion’s chart-topping success spans more than three decades in both English and French, with signature records including Titanic theme My Heart Will Go On, as well as The Power Of Love and Because You Loved Me.

How great was Celine's performance of ‘Because You Loved Me’ in Vegas in 2007? We can't wait to see you all singing your hearts out with Celine at @BSTHydePark! ✨💜 2 days to go… Listen here: https://t.co/PpnZflg3zC -Team Celine #CelinesRoadToHydePark pic.twitter.com/fRPkFKP7G9 — Celine Dion (@celinedion) July 3, 2019

The singer is planning to release a new album in November and will embark on her Courage World Tour from September.

James King, senior vice president of AEG Presents, said: “Celine’s record-breaking career has seen her perform her many iconic songs on the globe’s most iconic stages, yet never before in Hyde Park.

“It is therefore with the utmost excitement that we are bringing Celine Dion to Hyde Park for her only European show of 2019.”

The other British Summer Time headline acts are Stevie Wonder on Saturday July 6, Barbra Streisand on Sunday July 7, Florence + The Machine on Saturday July 13, and Robbie Williams on Sunday July 14.

