Swedish authorities apply to detain ASAP Rocky

The rap star was arrested after an alleged fight in Stockholm.

Swedish authorities have requested that ASAP Rocky be detained.

The rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, was arrested after an alleged fight in Stockholm on Sunday, just days before the Wireless festival where he is booked to play.

Authorities in Sweden said a request has been made to detain the hip hop star, with a court set to make a decision on permission to hold the rapper.

ASAP Rocky was arrested along with two other men after videos emerged on website TMZ appearing to show the star throwing a punch at another man.

ASAP Rocky was arrested after an alleged fight (Yui Mok/PA)

A spokeswoman for the Swedish Prosecution Authority said: “I can confirm that he is arrested, suspected of gross assault after an incident in Stockholm on Sunday.

“Two other persons are also arrested for gross assault.”

The authority later offered an update on the high-profile arrest, stating: “The prosecutor today requested three persons to be detained, among them ‘the artist’.”

Authorities added that detention is a decision made by a court and a hearing will be held at Stockholm District Court.

A hearing is likely to go ahead on Friday.

In a video posted to the rapper’s Instagram account, ASAP Rocky alleged two men had been following him and his team through Stockholm, accusing them of attacking his security with headphones.

Representatives of ASAP Rocky have been contacted for comment.

© Press Association 2019