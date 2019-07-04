Bayeux Tapestry loan to UK hailed as example of ‘Anglo-French co-operation’

Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright said there were still ‘significant challenges’ to overcome before the possible visit in 2022.

The Bayeux Tapestry coming to the UK would be an example of “Anglo-French co-operation”, the Culture Secretary has said.

Jeremy Wright said there were “significant challenges to overcome” before the famous tapestry, which depicts the Norman Conquest of England in 1066, can come to the UK.

There are plans for the tapestry to be loaned to the UK in 2022 while the Bayeux Museum, where it is currently housed, is being refurbished.

It will be on display to the British public, with locations to be announced in the future.

A section of The Bayeux Tapestry (Stephane Maurice/Bayeux Museum/PA)

Speaking in the House of Commons, Tory former minister Tim Loughton said: “Will the minister update the House on the prospect of the Bayeux Tapestry coming to this country on loan after the Bayeux museum is temporarily closed after 2020?”

Mr Wright said: “We very much look forward to that prospect.

“Of course, as you will recognise, there are some technical challenges to be overcome to make sure that the tapestry can be properly displayed and protected.

“But this is, we believe, an example of Anglo-French co-operation, of which we expect to see a great deal more in the future.”

The 70m-long tapestry has travelled and been displayed around France, and is part of the Unesco Memory of the World Register.

It was made in England in the 11th century.

