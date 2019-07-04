ASAP Rocky arrested days before planned Wireless headline slot

4th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The New York-born musician performed at the Smash festival in Sweden before his arrest.

Wireless Festival 2013 – Day 3 – London

Rapper ASAP Rocky has been arrested in Sweden following an alleged fight, days before he is due to headline the Wireless music festival.

The hip-hop star, 30, who is booked to perform at the event in London this weekend, is alleged to have been involved in a fight in Stockholm on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the Swedish Prosecution Authority said: “I can confirm that he is arrested, suspected of gross assault after an incident in Stockholm on Sunday.

“Two other persons are also arrested for gross assault.”

A video published by US showbiz website TMZ appears to show ASAP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, throwing a punch at another man in the street.

ASAP Rocky on stage
ASAP Rocky on stage (Yui Mok/PA)

In another video posted to the rapper’s Instagram account, ASAP Rocky alleged two men had been following him and his team through Stockholm, accusing them of attacking his security with headphones.

ASAP Rocky is due to perform a headline slot at Wireless festival on Sunday, though it is unclear if he will be available.

The New York-born musician had performed at the Smash festival in Sweden before his arrest.

Representatives for Wireless festival and ASAP Rocky have been contacted for comment.

