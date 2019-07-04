Sophie Turner shares picture of wedding with Joe Jonas

4th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The couple tied the knot in France on Saturday.

Sophie Turner interview

Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner has shared a picture of her and new husband Joe Jonas walking down the aisle.

The British actress, 23, married the US pop star, 29, at a ceremony in the South of France on Saturday, two months after they initially tied the knot in Las Vegas.

Turner’s Game Of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams was among the guests, as were Jonas’ brothers and band mates Kevin and Nick.

View this post on Instagram

Mr and Mrs Jonas

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Both Turner and Jonas confirmed they had said “I do” for a second time on Wednesday, sharing the same picture from Saturday’s ceremony.

It showed the bride wearing a floor-length, long-sleeved gown, with her blonde hair down while wearing a veil.

The groom wore a smart black suit. Both Instagram posts were captioned: “Mr and Mrs Jonas.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have tied the knot at a ceremony in France (Ian West/PA)

It was the second wedding ceremony for Turner and Jonas, who have been dating for three years, after they initially got hitched in Las Vegas in May.

The surprise ceremony took place immediately after the Billboard Music Awards, with friends and family packing into a chapel to watch them exchange vows.

In typical Vegas style, an Elvis impersonator officiated proceedings while country music duo Dan + Shay performed their hit song Speechless as Turner walked down the aisle.

DJ Diplo livestreamed the event, with Turner later saying she wished it had been private.

View this post on Instagram

She said yes.

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Turner, who rose to prominence playing Sansa Stark in Game Of Thrones, has been in a relationship with Jonas, who found fame performing alongside his siblings in pop group the Jonas Brothers, since 2016.

The couple got engaged in October 2017.

© Press Association 2019

