Camila Cabello calls for US to ‘close the camps’ at country’s southern border

The singer was born in Cuba before moving to America as a child.

Camila Cabello has called on the US government to “close the camps” as she became the latest celebrity to speak out against the country’s immigration policies.

Donald Trump’s administration is coming under increasing pressure following weeks of reports about the “squalid” conditions migrants are being kept in at the southern border.

Prominent Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez compared the holding facilities to concentration camps, with detainees often left without access to showers, toothbrushes or beds.

If Illegal Immigrants are unhappy with the conditions in the quickly built or refitted detentions centers, just tell them not to come. All problems solved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

Mr Trump has continually defended his immigration policies and on Wednesday tweeted: “If Illegal Immigrants are unhappy with the conditions in the quickly built or refitted detentions centers, just tell them not to come. All problems solved!”

Chart-topping pop star Cabello, who was born in Cuba and moved to America as a child, said there is “no way our law system can justify this”.

In a lengthy Instagram post, she said: “This is insane. Imagine any little kid in your family, or any family member you know living in these conditions – going days and days without showering, brushing your teeth, sleeping on cold concrete floors with aluminum foil in a room overcrowded with people.

“There’s no way our law system can justify this. I’ve been outspoken about immigration and my story, and I don’t understand how someone can justify this cruelty.”

Havana singer Cabello, who found fame after appearing on the US XFactor with girl group Fifth Harmony before embarking on a successful solo career, said migrants attempting to cross into the US from Central and South America are “fleeing from danger and trying to protect their little ones”.

“They are doing what any person in their position would do”, she added.

This is unbelievable. 💔💔💔 I can’t even wrap my head around this cruelty. #CloseTheCamps This is not about politics: Don’t choose sides, choose CHILDREN. https://t.co/Jt34PJri2o — camila (@Camila_Cabello) July 3, 2019

Cabello said the issue was “not about politics”, rather “this is about dehumanising people and treating them like animals”.

She said: “This is not about politics. Don’t choose sides, choose children. Choose humanity.

“#CLOSETHECAMPS#CLOSETHECAMPS#CLOSETHECAMPS.”

The Grammy-nominated star is the latest celebrity to condemn the US’s immigration policies.

Selena Gomez, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon, Anne Hathaway and Alyssa Milano have all spoken out.

Our Border Patrol people are not hospital workers, doctors or nurses. The Democrats bad Immigration Laws, which could be easily fixed, are the problem. Great job by Border Patrol, above and beyond. Many of these illegals aliens are living far better now than where they….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

…..came from, and in far safer conditions. No matter how good things actually look, even if perfect, the Democrat visitors will act shocked & aghast at how terrible things are. Just Pols. If they really want to fix them, change the Immigration Laws and Loopholes. So easy to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2019

Mr Trump added on Wednesday that immigrants held in overcrowded facilities “are living far better now than where they came from, and in far safer conditions”.

