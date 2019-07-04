Bodyguard star Richard Madden to receive honorary degree

4th Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The actor will join more than 300 graduates at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow.

Golden Globe-winning actor Richard Madden is to receive an honorary doctorate for his contribution to drama.

The Bodyguard star will be recognised as part of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland’s summer graduation ceremony in Glasgow on Thursday.

Richard Madden starred alongside Keeley Hawes in hit BBC drama Bodyguard (Des Willie/BBC/PA)

The ceremony will see more than 300 people graduate across the disciplines of music, drama, dance, production, education and film.

Madden, from Elderslie in Renfrewshire, graduated from the conservatoire in 2007.

