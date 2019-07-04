Rapper ASAP Rocky arrested in Sweden days before planned Wireless headline slot

He is alleged to have been involved in a brawl on Sunday.

Rapper ASAP Rocky has reportedly been arrested in Sweden on suspicion of aggravated assault.

The hip-hop star, who is due to headline the Wireless music festival in London this weekend, is alleged to have been involved in a fight in Stockholm on Sunday.

A video published by US showbiz website TMZ appears to show ASAP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, throwing a punch at another man in the street.

ASAP Rocky has reportedly been arrested, days before he is set to headline a music festival in London (Yui Mok/PA)

In another video posted to the rapper’s Instagram, ASAP Rocky alleged two men had been following him and his team through Stockholm, accusing them of attacking his security with headphones.

According to reports quoting Sweden’s Prosecution Authority, ASAP Rocky is one of four people who have been arrested, with two of the others detained on suspicion of aggravated assault and one of assault.

Authorities have until Saturday to decide whether or not to take action, reports say.

ASAP Rocky, 30, is due to perform a headline slot at Wireless festival on Sunday, though it is unclear if he will be available.

The New York-born musician had performed at the Smash festival in Sweden before his arrest.

Representatives for Wireless festival and ASAP Rocky have been contacted for comment.

© Press Association 2019