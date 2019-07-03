Juan Antonio Bayona to direct The Lord Of The Rings episodes

3rd Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The series will be set in the Second Age.

fb5a52e2-47b4-4782-bad1-c5305d08555b

Film-maker Juan Antonio Bayona has told of his delight as it was announced he will direct the first two episodes of Amazon Studios’ upcoming The Lord Of The Rings series.

The Impossible director will also be executive producer alongside his partner Belen Atienza.

He said: “JRR Tolkien created one of the most extraordinary and inspiring stories of all time, and as a lifelong fan it is an honour and a joy to join this amazing team. 

“I can’t wait to take audiences around the world back to Middle-earth and have them discover the wonders of the Second Age, with a never-before-seen story.”

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said: “The scope and breadth of JA’s world-building is exactly the right fit for our ambitions for The Lord Of The Rings.

“He’s a passionate and collaborative director who has brought new stories to life with his multi-talented producing partner, Belen.

“We are all excited for them to join our writers JD Payne and Patrick McKay, and we can’t think of a better way to begin this journey to Middle-earth.”

The entertainment giant’s iteration of Tolkien’s revered novels will be set in the Second Age.

The Second Age covers a time period of 3,441 years and according to Tolkien’s books, it was during this time that the Ring Of Power was created.

The era finishes with the defeat of Sauron, placing the events of Amazon’s series well before the events of Peter Jackson’s films.

The critically acclaimed trilogy of movies – The Fellowship Of The Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002) and The Return Of The King (2003) – focus on the heroes’ attempts to destroy the Ring Of Power and its creator, Sauron.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Everything that happened at Dior’s incredible couture show

As England face USA in the Women’s World Cup – we pit British snacks against their American rivals
As England face USA in the Women’s World Cup – we pit British snacks against their American rivals

Fans call for Tommy and Molly-Mae to win Love Island after emotional reunion
Fans call for Tommy and Molly-Mae to win Love Island after emotional reunion

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Alesha Dixon says her current partner is first to have ever seen her feet

Alesha Dixon says her current partner is first to have ever seen her feet
Dramatic Love Island recoupling sees major shake-up as two couples split

Dramatic Love Island recoupling sees major shake-up as two couples split
Why does gin make some people cry?

Why does gin make some people cry?
2 minutes with wine expert Olly Smith – who loves cocktails so much he nearly named his dog Campari

2 minutes with wine expert Olly Smith – who loves cocktails so much he nearly named his dog Campari
2 minutes with wine expert Olly Smith – who loves cocktails so much he nearly named his dog Campari

Everything that happened at Dior’s incredible couture show