F-Plan creator Audrey Eyton dies at the age of 82

3rd Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Eyton’s F-Plan book was a bestseller.

Breakfast cereal stock

Audrey Eyton, the woman who created the F-Plan diet, has died at the age of 82.

The British author was found dead at her home in Canterbury on Monday.

The news was confirmed by a trustee at the Matthew Eyton Animal Welfare Trust, which was set up for Eyton’s son.

The trustee said Eyton was “razor sharp, extremely funny, and utterly unique”.

“She will be missed by all of us who knew her,” she said.

Eyton was the founder of Slimming magazine and in the 80s invented the F-Plan, a high fibre diet. The book about the eating plan went on to become a bestseller.

In later years, Eyton worked in animal welfare.

The trustee said: “Audrey was a committed champion for farmed animals.

“She instinctively spotted a great campaign or great idea, and would work tirelessly on it until it succeeded.

“She was also a champion of women, and sought out female pro-animal campaigners to mentor and support.

“Audrey was a woman ahead of her time.

“She backed veganism and vegan organisations long before the movement became mainstream, and had faith that groups like Veganuary would drive the changes that protect animals and slow down climate change.”

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

2 minutes with wine expert Olly Smith – who loves cocktails so much he nearly named his dog Campari

Fans call for Tommy and Molly-Mae to win Love Island after emotional reunion
Fans call for Tommy and Molly-Mae to win Love Island after emotional reunion

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Alesha Dixon says her current partner is first to have ever seen her feet

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
As England face USA in the Women’s World Cup – we pit British snacks against their American rivals

As England face USA in the Women’s World Cup – we pit British snacks against their American rivals
Dramatic Love Island recoupling sees major shake-up as two couples split

Dramatic Love Island recoupling sees major shake-up as two couples split
The Cure’s Robert Smith says new album ‘not going to be that enjoyable’

The Cure’s Robert Smith says new album ‘not going to be that enjoyable’
The Cure’s Robert Smith says new album ‘not going to be that enjoyable’

2 minutes with wine expert Olly Smith – who loves cocktails so much he nearly named his dog Campari