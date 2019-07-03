BGT winner Colin Thackery lands first solo album deal aged 89

Britain’s Got Talent winner Sergeant Major Colin Thackery has signed his first solo album deal at the age of 89.

The Chelsea Pensioner, who won the ITV series in June this year, has been signed in a deal which is a partnership between Decca Records and Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment.

According to Decca Records, who also have Dame Vera Lynn on their roster, Thackery is making history as they claim he is the oldest person in the world to sign a debut solo album deal.

The army veteran and singer said: “This is indeed a surprise and an honour and completely unexpected, I would like to thank my family for their continued support and to the crew of Britain’s Got Talent for looking after me”.

Britain’s Got Talent judge and music executive Cowell said: “I could not be more thrilled that Colin, who won Britain’s Got Talent this year, has signed to the same label as Dame Vera Lynn. Colin is an inspiration to us all.”

An average of 8.5 million people watched Thackery win the ITV talent show after performing his rendition of Love Changes Everything.

In his first audition Thackery sang Wind Beneath My Wings as a tribute to his late wife, Joan, who passed away in 2016.

He and Joan had only been married for two weeks when he was sent to Korea and they were apart for the next two years, he says on his profile on the Chelsea Pensioners website.

Wind Beneath My Wings, Love Changes Everything and We’ll Meet Again, which he also performed on Britain’s Got Talent, will be featured on his debut album, which is due for release on August 30 this year to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the start of the Second World War days later on September 3.

Welcoming him to the label, the President of Decca Records, Rebecca Allen, said: “It feels so incredibly fitting that Colin should sign to Decca, in its 90th Anniversary year. The fact that Decca’s success started the year Colin was born, feels quite magical. He’s a unique artist and we are extremely proud to welcome him into our family.”

Thackery’s BGT win saw him walk away with the £250,000 bounty and also the chance to sing for the Queen at the Royal Variety Performance.

