Nicki Minaj to headline Jeddah World Fest in Saudi Arabia

3rd Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The choice of the outlandish rapper is another step in the conservative kingdom’s liberalisation of strict laws on entertainment.

Nicki Minaj

Saudi Arabia has said hip-hop star Nicki Minaj will be performing there in the latest eye-popping announcement as the kingdom sheds decades of restrictions on entertainment.

The female rapper is known for her outlandish style and hits like Anaconda.

Her lyrics are often laced with profanities and she was criticised by Christian groups for her 2012 Grammy Awards performance that included dancing priests and an exorcism.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2018 – Show – Bilbao
Nicki Minaj performs on stage with Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson of Little Mix at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Bilbao, Spain (Ian West/PA)

Saudi organisers announced she will be the headline act at the Jeddah World Fest on July 18, which is being broadcast globally and covered by MTV.

To boost tourism and Saudi Arabia’s image, the kingdom is promising quick electronic visas for international visitors who want to attend.

Such concerts are a stark change from when Saudi morality police would raid establishments that played loud music.

© Press Association 2019

