‘Alex from Glasto’ recreates festival rap on Good Morning Britain

Alex Mann, who shot to fame after his performance with Dave on the Glastonbury stage, has recreated his famous rap on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Known quickly online as “Alex from Glasto”, the 15-year-old became an internet sensation over the weekend after performing Dave and AJ Tracy’s hit Thiago Silva, named after the Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain footballer, on The Other Stage – some bars of which he repeated for presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

Before his rap Mann told the show that his mind “went crazy” when he turned around to see the audience gathered to watch him at Glastonbury, where he had been picked out from the crowd by Dave due to the fact he was wearing a PSG shirt.

“I felt really nervous then,” he said. “I needed some water to calm myself down, then they passed me the earpiece to speak in. (Dave) said if I need any help with the lyrics just look (him) in the eye.

“He just grabbed me and said ‘you can do this’ he was really supportive about it.”

Responding to Mann’s claim of nerves, Morgan said: “It looked to me you thought to yourself ‘you know what I belong here’, ‘this is my stage’.”

Mann said his life has been “crazy” since the moment he was pulled onstage, with his Twitter followers rapidly lifting from 90 to over 160,000 and footballer Silva himself contacting him.

He has also had offers to perform at other gigs, though he did not divulge how much money he had been offered to do so, he has also been contacted by retailer BooHoo to model.

Asked by Reid whether the Glastonbury performance was a set up, Mann said: “No 100% not, I bought the (PSG shirt) just because it’s nice summer wear.”

After his rendition on Good Morning Britain, Morgan said Mann “nailed it”, adding: “Some people, you get a chance in life and it can go horribly wrong and you’re remembered for it.

“You took your chance and you slayed Glastonbury so I salute you young Alex… that’s what the youth of today should be doing, taking their chance and slaying it.”

Mann added that he hopes to stay in touch with Dave in the future.

