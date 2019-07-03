Cardi B fails in bid to trademark ‘Okurrr’ catchphrase

The US Patent And Trademark Office said the term was already widely used.

Cardi B has failed in her bid to copyright the catchphrase “okurrr” after the US Patent And Trademark Office ruled the term was already widely used.

The rapper, 26, had filed an application in March, hoping to use the word on goods including cups, posters and clothing.

But officials denied the request, ruling “okurrr” is a “commonplace term, message, or expression widely used by a variety of sources that merely conveys an ordinary, familiar, well-recognised concept or sentiment”.

Cardi B’s attempt to copyright one of her frequent terms has been denied (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The Patent And Trademark Office said the word is commonly used in the drag community as well as by celebrities including RuPaul and Khloe Kardashian “as an alternate way of saying ‘OK’.”

Bronx-born Cardi B, 26, is known for her colourful use of language and told US chat show host Jimmy Fallon “Okurrr” sounded like “a cold pigeon in New York City”.

When asked in what context she would use the word in, she said: “It depends on the situation that you’re in. Like if somebody checks somebody, it’s like ‘Okurrr’.”

Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, has enjoyed a hugely successful 18 months thanks to her debut album Invasion Of Privacy, which went to number one in the US and won best rap album at the Grammys this year.

However, she is embroiled in legal trouble and last month appeared in court charged in connection with a fight last year at New York’s Angels Strip Club.

She has pleaded not guilty to attempted assault and various lesser charges.

