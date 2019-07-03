Alesha Dixon says her current partner is first to have ever seen her feet

Alesha Dixon has revealed that none of her boyfriends ever saw her feet, until her current partner.

The singer and Britain’s Got Talent host revealed that her feet are one of her biggest body hang-ups on her new podcast series, Wear It’s At.

Speaking to guests Jodie Kidd and body confidence advocate Natalie Lee, Dixon said: “My partner that I’m with now is the first person that I’ve been with that’s seen my feet…”

Dixon, 40, has been with her partner, former backing dancer Azuka Ononye, since 2012.

Azuka Ononye and Alesha Dixon (David Parry/PA)

She was previously married to So Solid Crew rapper Harvey MC and she was once rumoured to have dated Pharrell Williams.

Dixon and Ononye are parents to five-year-old daughter Azura and Dixon is currently expecting their second child.

During a discussion about self-love, self-loathing and the relationship people have with themselves, the TV judge also told of the impact breastfeeding had on her figure.

The former Mis-Teeq star said: “I breastfed for a year, and then it took me, probably, another year after that for my boobs to actually have any kind of curve on them, you know?”

Lee, who is known for her style blog Style Me Sunday, said: “My body will never ever be the same as it was pre-kids, but I’m OK with that, because, actually, just because I have got stretch marks and a wrinkly, wobbly stomach, that doesn’t mean that it’s not beautiful.”

Dixon said that she hopes she can raise her daughter “to be comfortable in her skin and accept who she is, and not feel the pressure to have to try and look like everybody else”.

Model and racing driver Kidd added: “Not that we’ve even been there, but Kim Kardashian and these ginormous bum inserts that everyone seems to be getting – it’s like, wow, you know? And young girls are all having those now.”

– The second episode of Alesha Dixon’s Wear It’s At podcast called The Greatest Love of All is available now.

© Press Association 2019