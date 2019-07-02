Patti LaBelle has street named after her in Philadelphia

A stretch of Broad Street was renamed Patti LaBelle Way during a special ceremony

Patti LaBelle now has her very own street in her home town of Philadelphia, and the legendary soul singer christened it with a song.

A stretch of Broad Street was renamed Patti LaBelle Way during a ceremony Tuesday.

A worker hangs a street sign with the new name (Matt Slocum/AP)

The “Godmother of Soul” thanked the throngs of fans who clogged the road and treated them to an impromptu rendition of her hit Love, Need and Want You.

Brandishing one of the new street signs, she told onlookers she felt blessed and spoke about how her parents used to walk along that stretch of road.

Lady Marmalade was LaBelle’s first number one hit when she was the lead singer of LaBelle.

She also had a successful solo career with hits like You Are My Friend and New Attitude.

