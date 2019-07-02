Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard admits lying in relationship ahead of recoupling

The dancer has had his head turned by Jourdan Riane.

Curtis Pritchard admits he has been “lying” in his relationship with Amy Hart as Love Island contestants are reunited when the girls return from Casa Amor for a dramatic recoupling.

The relationship between the ballroom dancer and the flight attendant appears to be on the rocks as Curtis admits he could choose newcomer Jourdan Riane over Amy.

In scenes that will air on Tuesday’s episode, he confides in Tommy Fury: “How has my head been turned? I was going to ask Amy to be my girlfriend … I’m in a tricky predicament.”

We cannot urge you enough to BE HOME BY 9PM TOMORROW! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lHUIdEHerr — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 1, 2019

He later tells Jourdan: “I have a good relationship with Amy. I have a good connection with Amy, she’s a lovely young lady, she’s fascinating. I could see things working with her.

“But how can somebody go from being in a good relationship to feeling something completely different with somebody else in three days? Loads of people have walked into the villa, I’ve not even looked at anyone.

“This is why I don’t know why you have swayed me in a different direction. You are clearly stunning, you seem very clever, you seem like you’ve got a good heart, and there clearly is something missing with me and Amy, otherwise it wouldn’t have happened.”

⚡️ “A dramatic recoupling is coming… 🔥”https://t.co/DFRxzYb0HP — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 2, 2019

He adds: “I’m shocked, really shocked. I didn’t think I would be turned. I’m thinking with my gut and my heart now … If a recoupling was in half an hour, I’d be going off my gut, I’d choose you.”

In a further discussion with Tommy, he tells the boxer: “I’ve been lying in mine and Amy’s relationship without even realising it.

“There are things wrong in our relationship. I haven’t been expressing my feelings properly… But there are things wrong with it.

“I don’t like how sometimes Amy doesn’t do things. I don’t like the fact that Amy is so negative sometimes when she doesn’t need to be because she is talented, she’s smart. I don’t like these things.

“The fact that Jourdan has those things straight away has influenced me and changed my mind.”

Curtis is not aware that Amy has confided in Molly-Mae Hague that she is in love with him.

There also appears to be trouble for couple Amber Gill and Michael Griffiths as he shares a kiss with Joanna Chimonides.

Our life has officially been flipped-turned upside down: Michael and Joanna are SHARING A BED. 😲#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bBHYEANeNR — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 1, 2019

He tells her: “I’ve come back into being myself just from you being here. You being here and being around you has made me more like myself.”

However he admits he still has Amber on his mind as he says in the beach hut: “Amber is an unbelievable girl but it’s the little things that are playing on my mind at the minute.

“I am torn in the sense that I don’t want to hurt Amber but at the same time I’m enjoying Joanna’s company and how she’s making me feel.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.

