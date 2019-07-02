Kaia Gerber on catwalk for librarian-inspired Chanel haute couture show

2nd Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Margot Robbie and Anna Wintour were in the front row.

Paris Fashion F/W 2020 Chanel

Kaia Gerber sported a bright orange skirt and jacket and black and white flat shoes at a librarian-inspired Chanel haute couture show.

The model, who is the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, appeared on the catwalk to showcase the autumn-winter 2020 collection in Paris.

Paris Fashion F/W 2020 Chanel
Kaia Gerber in Chanel (Michel Euler/AP)

It is only the second solo show from designer Virginie Viard since she took over from Karl Lagerfeld after his death at 85.

The pair worked together for more than 30 years.

Paris Fashion F/W 2020 Chanel
Designer Virginie Viard accepts applause (Michel Euler/AP)

Viard appeared briefly on a balcony above the catwalk to accept applause after the show.

Actress Margot Robbie was among the famous faces sitting in the front row.

Paris Fashion F/W 2020 Chanel
Margot Robbie at the show (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

She was joined by US Vogue editor Anna Wintour and The Vampire Diaries star Phoebe Tonkin.

Paris Fashion F/W 2020 Chanel
Anna Wintour, Margot Robbie and Phoebe Tonkin (Kamil Zihnioglu/AP)

Other attendees included model Ayami Nakajo, choreographer Bianca Li and actress Cecile Casssel.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

7 things to consider when buying an occasion hat, according to an expert
7 things to consider when buying an occasion hat, according to an expert

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

How to make employers pay for your holiday - it's the new thing to do

How to make employers pay for your holiday - it's the new thing to do
Glastonbury 2019: A look back at the festival highlights

Glastonbury 2019: A look back at the festival highlights
Dua Lipa reveals she has ‘survived’ Glastonbury as stars enter recovery mode

Dua Lipa reveals she has ‘survived’ Glastonbury as stars enter recovery mode
In Pictures: Clean-up under way after sun-soaked Glastonbury

In Pictures: Clean-up under way after sun-soaked Glastonbury
In Pictures: Clean-up under way after sun-soaked Glastonbury

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING