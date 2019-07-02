BBC salaries: Who’s up and who’s down?

Today presenters Mishal Husain and John Humphrys have both seen changes in their rate of pay.

Here are some of the BBC stars who saw big jumps – and cuts – in their salary in 2018/19.

– Up

Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley has seen an increase in her salary to £270,000-£274,999: Up around £100,000 on the previous year.

6 Music host Lauren Laverne is up around £75,000, while Radio 4 Today programme presenters Martha Kearney (£45,000) and Mishal Husain (£35,000) have also seen their salaries increase.

Sarah Montague, presenter of Radio 4’s The World At One, is up approximately £80,000, while radio DJ Vanessa Feltz has seen an increase of around £25,000.

TV presenter and newsreader Fiona Bruce goes up by around £75,000, with Sophie Raworth (£65,000) and Emily Maitlis (£40,000) also seeing increases.

Sports presenter Gabby Logan has seen a salary increase of roughly £60,000, while BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg is up by around £30,000.

Zoe Ball and Sara Cox appear on the list of salaries for the first time, after taking over the Radio 2 breakfast and drivetime shows respectively.

A handful of men have seen salary increases as well.

TV and radio presenter Jason Mohammad has seen a rise of around £95,000, and BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker has had an increase of roughly £60,000.

Justin Webb and Nick Robinson, presenters of the Today programme, have both seen an increase (£85,000 and £40,000 respectively).

Radio 1 breakfast show host Greg James is up around £55,000, while football pundit Alan Shearer has seen a rise of £30,000.

– Down

Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine has seen the biggest year-on-year cut in salary. In 2018/19 he earned £290,000-£294,000: A drop of around £150,000 from £440,000-£449,999 in 2017/18.

John Humphrys, a veteran of the Today programme, has also seen a big cut, down around £110,000 to £290,000-£294,999.

Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw is down around £90,000, Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright has seen a cut of approximately £85,000, and Radio 5 Live presenter Nicky Campbell has had his salary reduced by roughly £70,000.

Other radio broadcasters to see a drop in salary include Stephen Nolan (down around £75,000), Mark Radcliffe (£35,000), Ken Bruce (£20,000) and Shaun Keaveny (£10,000).

BBC newsreader and presenter Huw Edwards has seen his salary reduced by around £30,000, and presenter Andrew Marr has seen a cut of roughly £10,000.

