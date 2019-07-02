BBC salaries: Who’s up and who’s down?

2nd Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Today presenters Mishal Husain and John Humphrys have both seen changes in their rate of pay.

Mishal Husain, with co-presenter John Humphrys, in the BBC Radio 4 studio (Jeff Overs/PA)

Here are some of the BBC stars who saw big jumps – and cuts – in their salary in 2018/19.

– Up

Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley has seen an increase in her salary to £270,000-£274,999: Up around £100,000 on the previous year.

6 Music host Lauren Laverne is up around £75,000, while Radio 4 Today programme presenters Martha Kearney (£45,000) and Mishal Husain (£35,000) have also seen their salaries increase.

Sarah Montague, presenter of Radio 4’s The World At One, is up approximately £80,000, while radio DJ Vanessa Feltz has seen an increase of around £25,000.

TV presenter and newsreader Fiona Bruce goes up by around £75,000, with Sophie Raworth (£65,000) and Emily Maitlis (£40,000) also seeing increases.

Sports presenter Gabby Logan has seen a salary increase of roughly £60,000, while BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg is up by around £30,000.

Zoe Ball and Sara Cox appear on the list of salaries for the first time, after taking over the Radio 2 breakfast and drivetime shows respectively.

MEDIA BBC
(PA graphic)

A handful of men have seen salary increases as well.

TV and radio presenter Jason Mohammad has seen a rise of around £95,000, and BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker has had an increase of roughly £60,000.

Justin Webb and Nick Robinson, presenters of the Today programme, have both seen an increase (£85,000 and £40,000 respectively).

Radio 1 breakfast show host Greg James is up around £55,000, while football pundit Alan Shearer has seen a rise of £30,000.

– Down

Radio 2 presenter Jeremy Vine has seen the biggest year-on-year cut in salary. In 2018/19 he earned £290,000-£294,000: A drop of around £150,000 from £440,000-£449,999 in 2017/18.

John Humphrys, a veteran of the Today programme, has also seen a big cut, down around £110,000 to £290,000-£294,999.

MEDIA BBC
(PA graphic)

Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw is down around £90,000, Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright has seen a cut of approximately £85,000, and Radio 5 Live presenter Nicky Campbell has had his salary reduced by roughly £70,000.

Other radio broadcasters to see a drop in salary include Stephen Nolan (down around £75,000), Mark Radcliffe (£35,000), Ken Bruce (£20,000) and Shaun Keaveny (£10,000).

BBC newsreader and presenter Huw Edwards has seen his salary reduced by around £30,000, and presenter Andrew Marr has seen a cut of roughly £10,000.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

In Pictures: Clean-up under way after sun-soaked Glastonbury

James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!
James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!

Glastonbury 2019: A look back at the festival highlights
Glastonbury 2019: A look back at the festival highlights

How to make employers pay for your holiday - it's the new thing to do

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

11 reasons why Wimbledon is the best two weeks of the year

11 reasons why Wimbledon is the best two weeks of the year
Rihanna watches the cricket in County Durham

Rihanna watches the cricket in County Durham
The 10 emotional stages of the Monday after Glastonbury

The 10 emotional stages of the Monday after Glastonbury
[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING
[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

In Pictures: Clean-up under way after sun-soaked Glastonbury