Lindsay Lohan celebrates 33rd birthday with nude selfie

Lindsay Lohan celebrates 33rd birthday with nude selfie2nd Jul 19 | Entertainment News
The Mean Girls star snapped a photo in the mirror.
Lindsay Lohan has celebrated her birthday with a nude selfie.
The Mean Girls actress marked turning 33 by sharing a photo taken in the mirror, with her legs crossed to conceal her torso.
She appears to be wearing nothing but silver bracelets, a ring and earrings.
She captioned the photo with just a bow emoji and a birthday cake emoji.
Lohan also shared a video of herself dancing in front of a sunset, which she captioned: “#dothelilo”, adding a balloon emoji.
Lohan has also hinted she is working on new music, tweeting that she is “Hard At Work”.
The actress has recently starred in a reality show based at her beach club in Mykonos.
