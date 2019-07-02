Lindsay Lohan celebrates 33rd birthday with nude selfie

2nd Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The Mean Girls star snapped a photo in the mirror.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2018 – Arrivals – Bilbao

Lindsay Lohan has celebrated her birthday with a nude selfie.

The Mean Girls actress marked turning 33 by sharing a photo taken in the mirror, with her legs crossed to conceal her torso.

She appears to be wearing nothing but silver bracelets, a ring and earrings.

🎀 🎂

She captioned the photo with just a bow emoji and a birthday cake emoji.

Lohan also shared a video of herself dancing in front of a sunset, which she captioned: “#dothelilo”, adding a balloon emoji.

#dothelilo 🎈

Lohan has also hinted she is working on new music, tweeting that she is “Hard At Work”.

The actress has recently starred in a reality show based at her beach club in Mykonos.

© Press Association 2019

