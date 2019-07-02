Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk channel the 1980s in new Dynasty-inspired video

2nd Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The supermodels have big hair and wear outlandish outfits.

Gigi Hadid x Maybelline launch party – London

Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and Joan Smalls sport huge 1980s hairdos in a new Dynasty-inspired video for Moschino.

Hadid is held back by a man in a fur coat as she screams in anger while wearing a bomber jacket printed with dollar bills.

Meanwhile, Smalls is passionately kissed on the neck by a man in a suit while Shayk lounges on a sofa talking on the phone while a man in just a towel walks behind her.

The opening credits video, directed by Steven Meisel, was shared on Instagram by Hadid and Shayk, as well as Moschino’s creative director Jeremy Scott.

Hadid wrote: “A look into the MOSCHINO DYNASTY. COMING SOON TO A SCREEN NEAR YOU.

“This was the best day. Obsessed with you, my girls @joansmalls @irinashayk by our legendary loves #StevenMeisel @itsjeremyscott@guidopalau @patmcgrathreal.

“Days like this are the ones I dreamt about when I wanted to be in this industry. Thank you, forever.”

© Press Association 2019

