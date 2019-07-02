Enid Blyton’s Malory Towers series adapted for TV drama

The show will follow the adventures of Darrell Rivers at boarding school.

Enid Blyton’s popular Malory Towers books are being adapted for a new television series.

The CBBC drama will be based on the books about Darrell Rivers and her adventures at boarding school – which were published between 1946 and 1951 – but will add a “contemporary twist”.

The 13-part live action series is set on the Cornish coast in the 40s and explores the nostalgic world of midnight feasts, lacrosse, pranks and friendship.

Shifting cliques, Fomo (fear of missing out), bullying, crushes, peer pressure and self-doubt will also be part of the show.

Other commissions announced for CBBC include The Dengineers, which returns with new spin-off episodes The GarDengineers, in which green-fingered experts help children create special places in their gardens. Also returning is The Dumping Ground, which has been commissioned for another two series.

Brand new on CBeebies is maths series Number One Newton Avenue and Andy And The Band, which features children’s favourite Andy Day. Day is also presenting new 30-part programme, Andy’s Aquatic Adventures.

Andy Day (John Rogers/BBC)

Returning series include Justin’s House and two series of the hit pre-school drama, Molly And Mack.

Others include new live action show Let’s Go For A Walk, animation series Hushabye Lullabye and Maddie’s Do You Know?, which is back for a fourth run.

Cheryl Taylor, head of content for BBC Children’s, said: “Malory Towers remains hugely popular with fans of all ages and we’re delighted to welcome mischievous Darrell Rivers and her pals to CBBC.

“We also feel privileged and proud to have such strong returners in the shape of Molly And Mack, The Dumping Ground and The Dengineers as the quality of these series is exceptional.

“Several notable new formats including Let’s Go For A Walk, Number One Newton Avenue and Andy And The Band will ensure CBBC and CBeebies remain on sparkling form.”

