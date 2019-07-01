Love Island’s Michael says scales are tipping in favour of new girl

Michael is with Amber, but also has his eye on Joanna.

Love Island’s Michael Griffiths has said the “scales are tipping” in favour of his new love interest Joanna Chimonides, leaving Amber Gill out in the cold.

Michael and Amber are in a couple and have been one of the strongest pairs since early in this series of the ITV2 dating show.

But with Amber out of the way at Casa Amor, Michael has started to get to know Joanna – and in Monday night’s episode they shared a bed.

The pair were chatting when Joanna asked about Michael’s feeling for the two girls.

He told her: “Over the past two days I’ve been able to be myself…

“I like to say if I’ve got a problem and I feel like I can with you.”

The firefighter said he could not do that with Amber, adding: “In terms of that, the scales are tipping.”

“I’ve met Amber and things have progressed quite well with her, but then they’ve kind of hit little bumps and it shouldn’t really hit bumps at this stage,” he said.

However, over at Casa Amor, Amber proved to be loyal to her man.

The two villas had to go head to head in a raunchy races game, which saw them trying to win speed challenges such as getting into their favourite sex position and covering each other with lipstick kisses.

At on point, Amber was told to lock lips with one of the new boys, but said she couldn’t bring herself to do it.

There was also trouble for Curtis Pritchard, who admitted he felt confused about whether to be with his partner Amy Hart or new girl Jourdan Riane.

Curtis told Jourdan he wanted to get to know her but also said things were going well with Amy.

Talking out the situation with Michael, Curtis decided there might be something lacking from his romance with Amy.

“Why has my head been turned?” he asks.

“There must be something missing.

“I’m in such a predicament right now.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, airs on ITV2.

