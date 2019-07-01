Adele and Lady Gaga invited to join the Academy

1st Jul 19 | Entertainment News

A total of 842 people have been offered membership to the Oscars organisation.

Adele

Adele, Lady Gaga and Claire Foy are among the stars who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, as the organisation raises its female membership.

This year, the Oscars organisation has extended invitations to a total of 842 new members from 59 countries – and half of them are women.

In 10 of its 17 branches, more women than men were invited to join. 

Lady Gaga at the MET Gala 2019 – New York
Lady Gaga (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

The group’s overall female membership has now risen to 32% from 25% in 2015, and 50% of this year’s inductees are female.

The Academy has also made strides when it comes to diversity, as overall membership of people of colour is now 16%, double what it was four years ago.

It said 29% of the new inductees are people of colour.

Gemma Chan
Gemma Chan (Ian West/PA)

Other stars invited to join this year include This Is Us actor Sterling K Brown, Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan, Spider-Man star Tom Holland and ​​​singer Annie Lennox.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

7 things to consider when buying an occasion hat, according to an expert

The top 5 family pressures - and how to deal with them
The top 5 family pressures - and how to deal with them

Fleur East tells of ‘perfect’ wedding in Morocco
Fleur East tells of ‘perfect’ wedding in Morocco

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

7 back-to-school bugs and how to spot the symptoms

7 back-to-school bugs and how to spot the symptoms
Gordon and Tana Ramsay expecting fifth child

Gordon and Tana Ramsay expecting fifth child
[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING

[PIC] First glimpse of Corrie actress Tina O?Brien's wedding and she looks AMAZING
James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!

James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!
James Charles and Tati Westbrook's YouTuber Drama Explained!

7 things to consider when buying an occasion hat, according to an expert