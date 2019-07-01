Rihanna watches the cricket in County Durham

The singer was in the stands as Sri Lanka took on the West Indies.

Rihanna took a little downtime to take in the cricket in County Durham.

The Barbadian singer, 31, was spotted watching Sri Lanka v West Indies at The Riverside Durham.

Rihanna watches the action from the stands (Owen Humphreys/PA)

She enjoyed a drink in the sunshine and smiled and laughed, despite an uninspired performance by the West Indies in the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match in Chester-le-Street.

Sri Lanka shrugged off their World Cup disappointment as a century from Avishka Fernando carried them to 338 for six.

Rihanna watches the action from the stands during the ICC Cricket World Cup (Owen Humphreys/PA)

She remained in good spirits as she watched a lacklustre fielding display from the Windies, who won the toss under cloudy skies in blustery conditions, only for Sri Lanka openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera to lay a solid foundation.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

The Umbrella singer looked summery in white, with a light jacket and sunglasses and a gold cross necklace, with her hair in long red braids.

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

The superstar also posed with a large West Indies flag in a photo shared by the International Cricket Council.

A post on Twitter said: “Look who’s at #SLvWI to Rally ’round the West Indies! Watch out for @rihanna’s new single, Shut Up And Cover Drive.”

The West Indies team also shared their excitement to be playing in the presence of the singer, tweeting: “Look who came to #Rally with the #MenInMaroon today! Hey @rihanna.”

