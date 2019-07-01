Love Island’s Curtis gets his head turned by newcomer Jourdan

What does this mean for Curtis’ relationship with Amy?

Love Islander Curtis Pritchard has a choice to make after his head gets turned by one of the new girls.

Curtis has been coupled up with Amy Hart since early in this year’s series of the ITV2 dating show, but has started to question his feelings now that she has moved to Casa Amor.

In scenes set to air on Monday, he tells Jourdan Riane he is interested in getting to know her.

“Obviously I’m not going to lie, it’s a weird situation,” he says.

“Me and Amy are strong and it feels good, I just thought I’d get to you know you a little bit more as well.”

💔FIRST LOOK 💔 Amber and Amy stand by their men, while Michael and Curtis get closer to the new girls. Jordan is missing Anna, but is she catching feels for new boy Ovie?#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0ZjpCmhptc — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 1, 2019

Curtis says he would be kicking himself if he didn’t explore things with Jourdan.



Later in the Beach Hut, he confesses that he is feeling “confused”.

“Jourdan seems lovely, she’s attractive, she’s nice, I seem to have clicked with her a little bit,” he says.

“Is she better than Amy? I can’t say… I don’t know yet.

“If I didn’t have this chat with Jourdan, I wouldn’t have been true to myself.”

Talking things out later with fellow contestant Michael Griffiths, Curtis admits there might be something lacking from his romance with Amy.

“Why has my head been turned?” he asks.

“There must be something missing.

“I’m in such a predicament right now.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

