Woody Harrelson and Benedict Cumberbatch enjoy night out in London

1st Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The actors met up at Farmacy in Notting Hill.

Benedict Cumberbatch

Woody Harrelson and Benedict Cumberbatch took some time out from their busy schedules to grab a drink together in London.

The pair, who are friends have been snapped out and about together before, caught up at a restaurant in Notting Hill.

Hollywood star Harrelson posted a picture on Instagram showing him sharing a laugh with the British actor.

With my buddy bennedict at farmacy in notting hill

“With my buddy bennedict at farmacy in notting hill,” he said.

Last year, the actors were photographed chatting at a Rolling Stones gig.

