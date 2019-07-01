‘No words’: Crowd member delights Glastonbury with Thiago Silva performance

1st Jul 19 | Entertainment News

Alex Mann’s performance of Dave’s hit went down so well it even earned a response from the Brazilian footballer himself.

Fans at Glastonbury.

A Glastonbury crowd member has been propelled to instant fame after an on-stage performance with rapper Dave that set the internet talking.

The grime artist was performing to a crowd of thousands when he asked an audience member to join him for his and AJ Tracey’s hit Thiago Silva, named after the Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain footballer.

After spotting a young man in a PSG shirt with the player’s name across the back, Dave called out: “I see a PSG shirt over there. Do you know the lyrics?”

After shouting a short rendition back, the crowd member, named Alex, was brought up to the stage, where he amazed the audience with a hugely energetic word-for-word performance that ended with the crowd chanting his name.

The video has since been viewed millions of times online, and even prompted the player himself to respond, saying “thanks Alex!”

Silva then tweeted a plea in Portuguese to “help me find Alex”, to which a Twitter user called Alex Mann responded: “Right here mate.”

Seeing the exchange, Dave replied “OH MY GOD”, to which Alex responded “no words”.

© Press Association 2019

How to make Rachel Ama's ackee scramble and smoky aubergine bagels

