Glastonbury 2019: A look back at the festival highlights

Glastonbury is over for another year with organiser Emily Eavis hailing the festival as “the greatest show on planet Earth”.

Did it live up to the hype? Here are just some of the highlights:

Stormzy

The Grime star made history as the first black, British solo artist to headline the festival.

He did not disappoint, with a politically-charged set which was broadcast live on BBC Two, uncensored.

Stormzy – who hit out at Boris Johnson on stage – wore a stab vest embellished with a Union flag, designed by Banksy, and his set combined gospel and grime.

Stormzy performing on the Pyramid Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

While a few grumbled that the headliner should cover up his underpants and pull his trousers up, the slot was widely seen as a triumph.

Sir David Attenborough and a ‘plastic-free’ event

The broadcaster and naturalist made a surprise appearance at the festival, announced just 90 minutes beforehand.

David Attenborough live on the Pyramid. What a moment. pic.twitter.com/1PkR7hKkxA — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) June 30, 2019

Many on social media claimed the 93-year-old was greeted by the loudest cheer of the festival as he graced the stage.

The Blue Planet II narrator congratulated the festival for going “plastic-free” and introduced an extended trailer for the BBC’s new series Seven Worlds, One Planet.

Ms Eavis said the “most eye-opening part of the weekend for me was not seeing any plastic bottles in the bins or on the ground” at the event, which slapped a ban on single-use plastic bottles and provided water in cans or at refill sites.

Kylie Minogue

The pop princess reminded everyone why she has lasted 30 years in the fickle music industry, with a winning set.

She broke down in tears as she recalled how she missed performing at the festival 14 years ago after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Minogue took to the Pyramid Stage to perform in the Legends slot, where she was briefly joined by Coldplay star Chris Martin and embraced old hits and newer numbers.

Headliners The Killers and The Cure

US band The Killers brought the curtain down on Glastonbury’s penultimate day with a performance featuring guest appearances.

The Cure opened with Plainsong followed by Pictures of You, High, A Night Light This, Lovesong, Last Dance, Burn, Fascination Street, Never Enough… We're currently floating, moving to the beat. Watch live @bbciplayer and listen on 6 Music with @bbcsounds. #TheCure pic.twitter.com/Gn6lN2fWpB — BBC Radio 6 Music (@BBC6Music) June 30, 2019

The Cure were the final headliners on the Pyramid Stage as the festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset came to an end on Sunday, with hits including Lullaby and Friday I’m In Love.

The weather

Tents on the first day of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Somerset (Yui Mok/PA)

The festival with a reputation for mud and rain was hot and sunny, with sizzling temperatures reaching more than 28C (82.4F).

The Charlatans and a security guard

Hey @GlastoFest / @glastowatch / @twitter,Any chance we could find out who this guy is? We’d like to invite him to a gig where he can watch rather than work. We love him x x https://t.co/B7Lapa9uoz — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) June 29, 2019

A security guard went viral after being spotted singing along to The Charlatans.

Kevin Cox was later invited by the band to attend a gig with VIP treatment.

He had to face away from their performance as he kept watch over the crowd gathered by the Other Stage on Friday evening.

“I saw the clip and guessed that the person must be a fan of the band as he knew the words – even I forget them sometimes,” Charlatans lead singer Tim Burgess told PA.

© Press Association 2019