Rachel Riley marries Strictly partner Pasha Kovalev

Riley, 33, is expecting a child with the dancer.

Rachel Riley has married her former Strictly Come Dancing partner Pasha Kovalev.

The Countdown star posted a picture on Instagram of the pair with the caption, “Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev” in the early hours of Monday.

Records from Clark County, the area of Nevada which includes Las Vegas, show the pair were wed on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Countdown star announced in May that she was expecting a baby.

She posted a picture on Instagram cradling a baby bump on the set of the Channel 4 game show, with the letters on the board spelling out “R TINY MATE”.

She wrote: “Pash and I have a conundrum for you… you have till December to work it out!

“We’re over the moon excited.”

Maths whizz Riley, 33, and Russian dancer Kovalev, 39, have been together since 2014 after they were partnered in the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Riley started dating Kovalev after splitting from her husband and fellow Oxford University student Jamie Gilbert in 2013.

Earlier this year Kovalev announced he was leaving Strictly after eight years on the show.

© Press Association 2019