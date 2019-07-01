Creative industries excluding young BAME people in London, report says

1st Jul 19 | Entertainment News

The report partially blamed unpaid internships and poor careers advice for the problem.

London skyline

Young people from ethnic minority backgrounds in London are being excluded from the creative industries, according to a new report.

Factors including poor careers advice at school, employers requiring degrees for entry-level positions and unpaid internships are contributing to the problem, according to a report from Partnership For Young London and Roundhouse.

Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) young people often feel unwelcome in office environments, the report said, with one young person in a focus group saying: “You feel like you have to speak a certain way just for them to understand you.”

Youth advocacy group Partnership For Young London and Roundhouse, a creative space in Chalk Farm, is calling on the creative industries to change recruitment practices.

They are also asking the Government to overhaul the careers advice system and reform the funding available to young people who decide against going to university.

Sharon Long, the director Partnership For Young London: “Young Londoners are an asset to this city and its creative industries, yet their expectations of the sector make for grim reading.

“Many expect to have to persevere past multiple challenges; from financial burdens, a lack of arts education, and pessimism from those they trust most.

“The creative industries are one of the UK’s fastest growing sectors, and we need a new creative careers advice and guidance strategy that reflects that.”

Marcus Davey, chief executive and artistic director, Roundhouse, added: “Our sector is failing young people and we run the risk of alienating the brilliant diverse talent from our organisations if we don’t make drastic changes to make recruitment and environments more inclusive.”

According to the Department Of Media, Culture And Sport (DCMS), the creative industries includes a wide range of jobs including advertising, architecture and design.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

What children should be learning about saving the planet

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Festival season fashion: How to appreciate other cultures instead of appropriating them
Festival season fashion: How to appreciate other cultures instead of appropriating them

5 of the best baby carriers for newborns and how to choose one, according to an expert

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

CR Fashion Show: Why this Florentine runway extravaganza is so different to the rest

CR Fashion Show: Why this Florentine runway extravaganza is so different to the rest
5 stylish women to inspire your summer work wardrobe

5 stylish women to inspire your summer work wardrobe
‘Legs or boobs, never both’ – 5 over-40 Instagram stars on their fashion dos and don’ts

‘Legs or boobs, never both’ – 5 over-40 Instagram stars on their fashion dos and don’ts
How to grow out your natural hair after damage done by relaxer

How to grow out your natural hair after damage done by relaxer
How to grow out your natural hair after damage done by relaxer

What children should be learning about saving the planet