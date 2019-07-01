Johanna Konta reveals family members do not recognise her out of tennis kit

The sports star said she is particularly unrecognisable when she is dressed up with make up on.

Johanna Konta has said family members do not recognise her when she is not in her tennis kit.

The British star, who will compete at Wimbledon this year, said close friends do not recognise her when she is dressed up.

She told Hello! magazine: “I spend most of my life in sports kit, so it usually shocks people when they see me in casual clothing – let alone dressed up with make-up on.

Johanna Konta says her friends do not recognise her when she is dressed up (Hello!)

“I’ve walked past people from my own family who don’t recognise me.”

Konta also spoke about her relationship with her photographer boyfriend Jackson Wade, saying: “My boyfriend empowers me. He encourages me to trust my own decisions and be who I am, because he says I’m awesome – so therefore I should believe it too.”

He added: “We live together and we are fully committed to our dog together, so we’ve already got a few commitments at the moment.”

(Hello!)

The full interview is in Hello!, out now.

© Press Association 2019